RadarOnline

Taylor Swift Signed $100 Million Deal With Now-Defunct FTX, Disgraced Owner 'Pulled Out' Last-Minute Despite Claims She Did Her Research: Report

By Samantha Benitz,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kvg3z_0nIDdqjU00
Eric Kowalsky / MEGA; ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Taylor Swift steered clear of a federal lawsuit by dodging a $100 million crypto deal from Sam Bankman-Fried 's FTX, and a new report claims it's all because the disgraced owner "pulled out" at the last minute.

Insiders with knowledge of the sponsorship opportunity said her team "signed" the agreement and the sudden reversal left Swift's team "frustrated and disappointed" after they had been in discussions for more than six months, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UbPH3_0nIDdqjU00
mega

Attorney Adam Moskowitz , who has been handling the $5 billion lawsuit seeking to recover money paid by FTX to celebrities who endorsed the company, previously said Swift did her due diligence unlike the stars who promoted the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange but never bothered to read the fine print or ask if they were promoting unregistered securities.

The Blank Space hitmaker was praised for making sound business decisions after it was claimed that she conducted research before proceeding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyc4o_0nIDdqjU00
ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

"The one person I found that did that was Taylor Swift. In our discovery, Taylor Swift actually asked them, 'Can you tell me that these are not unregistered securities?'" Moskowitz said about the pop star doing her homework.

Moskowitz later told the New York Times he had no inside information about the talks amid their sources claiming Bankman-Fried was the one to end discussions about the nine-figure deal to sponsor Swift. A tour sponsorship was on the table, sources claimed.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a Swift representative for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAPE5_0nIDdqjU00
mega

Either way, Swift still avoided being dragged into the federal lawsuit which named NBA star Steph Curry , former NFL legend Tom Brady and his supermodel ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen , and more as defendants in a lawsuit accusing celebrities of misleading investors.

"I was blindsided," the former Victoria's Secret Angel told Vanity Fair in its March cover story issue. "I'm no different than everyone else that trusted the hype."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHWW3_0nIDdqjU00
mega

FTX filed for bankruptcy in November, and founder/CEO Bankman-Fried is currently awaiting trial on fraud charges , to which he has pleaded not guilty .

The scandal not only rocked those involved but also Bankman-Fried's family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322qrY_0nIDdqjU00
mega

According to the New York Post, his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried , felt compelled to hire expensive armed security in December after their son began receiving death threats.

"They're nervous," a source said. "They're not taking any chances."

