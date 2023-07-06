Kobe Bryant covers NBA 2K24 video game

The covers of the NBA 2K24 game honor the late Kobe Bryant.

On Thursday, 2K released the photos of the covers of the two versions of the game. The Kobe Bryant edition features the Hall of Fame member early in his career, wearing his No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers jersey. The Black Mamba edition, Bryant’s nickname, depicts the NBA great with the No. 24 jersey he later wore.

“Sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation,” the gamemaker tweeted.

The manufacturer did not announce the release date, though pre-orders begin Friday.

Fans, and even one competitor, shared their thoughts about the selection of Bryant.

“The legend lives on forever,” read a tweet from the official Twitter page of Xbox.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns had the cover honor for the 2023 game.

This is the fourth appearance for Bryant on an NBA 2K cover: 2010, 2017 and a special edition 2021 release following Bryant’s death at age 41 in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

He spent 20 seasons with the Lakers, won five NBA titles and was an 18-time All-Star. A two-time NBA Finals MVP, he also was the MVP of four All-Star games and a member of the league’s 75th anniversary team.

His 33,643 career points rank fourth in NBA history.

–Field Level Media

