Heat re-sign veteran F Kevin Love

By Sportsnaut,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n72rJ_0nIDdWH400

The Miami Heat re-signed veteran forward Kevin Love on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed.

The five-time All-Star signed with Miami in February after being waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Love, 34, averaged 7.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in 21 regular season games (17 starts) with the Heat.

He averaged 6.9 points and 5.6 boards in 20 playoff games (18 starts) during Miami’s run to the NBA Finals.

Love was the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2010-11 and won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2015-16.

He has career averages of 16.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 874 games (679 starts) with three teams.

–Field Level Media

