Open in App
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Browns sign CB Thakarius 'BoPete' Keyes, waive C Dawson Deaton

By Camryn Justice,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQSiY_0nIDcx1C00

The Cleveland Browns made a few roster moves on Thursday afternoon, just a few weeks before the start of their 2023 Training Camp—signing cornerback Thakarius 'BoPete' Keyes and waiving center Dawson Deaton with an injury designation.

Keyes was selected out of Tulane by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After dealing with some injuries in his rookie year, Keyes ended the season having played in eight games with one start, recording eight total tackles. He was waived the next year.

Since then, Keyes has spent time on the practice squads of the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons. In that span, Keyes played in five more games, recording one more total tackle.

Keyes was most recently on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January before being waived in May.

Additionally, the Browns waived Deaton, who has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last year during training camp.

Deaton, drafted by the Browns in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, has not been in an NFL game yet as he dealt with last year's season-ending injury.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FOUND! Alicia Navarro Walks Into Police Station After Disappearing Four Years Ago
Glendale, AZ5 hours ago
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA5 days ago
NY Billionaire is Buying Property in Specific Areas of Florida Believing Wealthy New Yorkers Will Continue to Move There
New York City, NY5 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN14 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY20 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy