Browns sign CB Thakarius 'BoPete' Keyes, waive C Dawson Deaton

The Cleveland Browns made a few roster moves on Thursday afternoon, just a few weeks before the start of their 2023 Training Camp—signing cornerback Thakarius 'BoPete' Keyes and waiving center Dawson Deaton with an injury designation.

Keyes was selected out of Tulane by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After dealing with some injuries in his rookie year, Keyes ended the season having played in eight games with one start, recording eight total tackles. He was waived the next year.

Since then, Keyes has spent time on the practice squads of the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons. In that span, Keyes played in five more games, recording one more total tackle.

Keyes was most recently on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January before being waived in May.

Additionally, the Browns waived Deaton, who has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last year during training camp.

Deaton, drafted by the Browns in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, has not been in an NFL game yet as he dealt with last year's season-ending injury.

