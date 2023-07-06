How to Watch 2023 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Runway Show

Miami Swim Week returns this year for its 21st iteration from July 4–12, and with it comes one of the most anticipated events of the summer. The annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show will come back to the W South Beach on Friday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET. You can sign up here to watch the live stream on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit YouTube channel .

In May, the seven winners of this year’s Swim Search were announced. They will walk in this year’s runway show and compete for the Rookie spot in 2024’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue . This year’s finalists include Achieng Agutu , Sharina Gutierrez , Berkleigh Wright , and more.

Veteran SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader are also expected to make their way down the runway , in addition to Christen Harper and Nicole Williams English . Viewers can count on appearances from a few unexpected guests as well.

TikTok star and recent University of Miami graduate XANDRA will be on hand as the event’s DJ. Speaking to SI Swimsuit last month, XANDRA admitted to being “ecstatic” about her involvement in 2023’s runway show.

“I cannot even put [my excitement] into words,” XANDRA gushed. “I still don’t believe that it’s real, like it does not feel real. I’ve always looked up to Sports Illustrated my whole entire life…I just never thought I’d ever be in this position, especially DJing, doing the thing that I love the most.”

You can check out the live stream on Friday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET, and participate live by voting for your favorite Swim Search model .