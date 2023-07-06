Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
How to Watch 2023 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Runway Show
By Declan Gallagher,
20 days ago
Miami Swim Week returns this year for its 21st iteration from July 4–12, and with it comes one of the most anticipated events of the summer. The annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show will come back to the W South Beach on Friday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET. You can sign up here to watch the live stream on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit YouTube channel .
TikTok star and recent University of Miami graduate XANDRA will be on hand as the event’s DJ. Speaking to SI Swimsuit last month, XANDRA admitted to being “ecstatic” about her involvement in 2023’s runway show.
“I cannot even put [my excitement] into words,” XANDRA gushed. “I still don’t believe that it’s real, like it does not feel real. I’ve always looked up to Sports Illustrated my whole entire life…I just never thought I’d ever be in this position, especially DJing, doing the thing that I love the most.”
