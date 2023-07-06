Open in App
ksl.com

More than 100K fentanyl pills worth more than $1M seized in Utah County

By Deseret Digital Media,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah County, UT newsLocal Utah County, UT
Genola residents see increase in homes hit by bullets near shooting range
Genola, UT10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Guns, drugs discovered during trafficking investigation in Midvale
Midvale, UT4 hours ago
Taylorsville man sentenced to a year in jail for apartment arson
Taylorsville, UT1 day ago
Man arrested at Sandy restaurant after firing shots along State Street, police say
Sandy, UT21 hours ago
Details of violent prison incident not shared with parole board before convicted rapist's release
Taylorsville, UT2 days ago
Motorist fired shot in road rage confrontation in Murray, police say
Murray, UT2 days ago
Fatal crash closes ramp from I-15 to US 89 in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT5 hours ago
Second man dies from June street racing crash in Murray
Murray, UT1 day ago
Former Utahn stabbed to death defending friend against LGBTQ harassment, friend says
Portland, OR1 day ago
Saratoga Springs playground considered total loss after 'suspicious' fire
Saratoga Springs, UT18 hours ago
Elm seed bugs are taking over Utah homes
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Residents worry about losing homes in proposed Bangerter Highway project
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Salt Lake housing authority calls large rent increases 'a complete breakdown of communication'
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Volunteers renovate 2 housing projects for formerly homeless veterans
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
These Salt Lake City streets will close for pro bike race and 'cycling street party' Saturday
Salt Lake City, UT7 hours ago
What they're saying around the Big 12 about BYU, other new members
Provo, UT22 hours ago
'Please don't wake me up': Cougars embrace first taste of Big 12 preseason party
Provo, UT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy