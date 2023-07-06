Open in App
KGET

Local art on the rise: Mural trend to continue in Bakersfield

By Eliza Green,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPWHa_0nIDaquX00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The amount of public art in Bakersfield has increased drastically in the past few years and according to local muralist Jennifer Williams-Cordova, it is not a trend that will soon abate.

Williams-Cordova, a designer, photographer, illustrator and muralist behind many local murals including “Love in Action” at 727 Kentucky St., “Bloom” at 801 Kentucky St. and “The Umbrellas” at 1534 19th St., as well as commissioned murals outside of KGET studios, Rio Acai Bowls, Cafe Smitten and CarLotz.

She joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss where the local public art scene is heading and how community members can get involved.

To get involved and fill out the survey go to the Kern Arts website .

