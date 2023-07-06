Open in App
WBTW News13

No charges against man who shot bear in Dillon County, South Carolina DNR says

By Taylor Ford,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A47QD_0nIDaWS700

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who recently shot a black bear that was wandering around the Newton Community in Dillon will not be charged, according to a tweet by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in cooperation with SCDNR decided not to prosecute a man who shot a black bear attempting to get into a chicken pen.

The resident shot the bear on June 16 , according to DNR officials. The animal was later euthanized after DNR officers shot it with a tranquilizer gun and it fell out of a tree at about 25 to 30 feet in the air, DNR Lt. Ben Byers said.

* * *

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13 . She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Conway woman killed, 2 hurt when vehicle overturns on Highway 701 South, authorities say
Conway, SC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Darlington County deputies search for person who stole cigarettes from Dollar General store
Darlington, SC1 day ago
Robeson County deputies look for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Lumber Bridge, NC2 days ago
Florida man found with 2 kilos of cocaine after traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Florence County
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Man found with 2 kilos of cocaine in Florence County traffic stop is Jamaican musician popular in 1990s
Fort Lauderdale, FL9 hours ago
2 jailed after Robeson County standoff linked to homicide investigation
Hope Mills, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy