No charges against man who shot bear in Dillon County, South Carolina DNR says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who recently shot a black bear that was wandering around the Newton Community in Dillon will not be charged, according to a tweet by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in cooperation with SCDNR decided not to prosecute a man who shot a black bear attempting to get into a chicken pen.

The resident shot the bear on June 16 , according to DNR officials. The animal was later euthanized after DNR officers shot it with a tranquilizer gun and it fell out of a tree at about 25 to 30 feet in the air, DNR Lt. Ben Byers said.

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13 . She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here .

