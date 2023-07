FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Fresno Fire Department revealed on Thursday how many citations were issued for illegal firework use on July 4th.

Fresno Fire says the department cited 23 people for illegal fireworks and had 270 calls for service.

According to officials from 6:00 p.m. to midnight on the 4th they had 158 calls with 116 fire calls.

Fresno officials say fines can reach up to $5,000 for possessing illegal fireworks and if they damage a home it could result in jail time .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.