Here's what to know about what comes next in the Rebecca Grossman murder trial

Weeks after postponing the Rebecca Grossman murder trial, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge set deadlines Wednesday for attorneys on both sides to turn over all expert reports and witness information.

Last month, Judge Joseph Brandolino agreed to a six-month delay for the case, pushing the start of jury selection from July to January. That decision came after several hearings about outstanding discovery and in response to prosecutors and defense attorneys both agreeing to the continuance.

On Wednesday, the judge set a cutoff date of Nov. 3, saying all discovery would be provided on or before that date. Attorneys need to be aware that sanctions may be imposed if that doesn’t happen, he said.

In September 2020, brothers Mark and Jacob Iskander, ages 11 and 8, were struck and killed while walking in a Westlake Village crosswalk with their family.

Grossman, of Hidden Hills, faces two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run driving. She has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

What prompted the delay?

Just a few weeks before jury selection was set to start, the defense and prosecution said they had yet to receive information from the other side.

Prosecutors had repeatedly asked for expert reports and witness information. Defense attorneys also said they needed additional information from labs used by the prosecution and expert reports.

This week, Deputy District Attorney Ryan Gould said the prosecution had since received the documents from the labs and turned them over to the defense team. He also had provided additional expert reports.

Defense attorneys still owe some items to the prosecution, he said.

Attorneys are expected back in court in September when the judge is set to hear pre-trial motions that have been filed by attorneys. Brandolino already has decided on a list of other requests from the defense and prosecution, including which of Grossman's previous traffic citations should be allowed at trial and what experts could testify.

Grossman was in court Wednesday and remains out of custody on bail. Married to plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Grossman and daughter-in-law of Dr. A. Richard Grossman, the founder of the Grossman Burn Center, she is the former publisher of Westlake Magazine and co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation.

Several supporters of the Iskander family also showed up for this week's hearing. Some wore stickers with photos of Mark and Jacob on them.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.