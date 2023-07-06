The American celebrities who survived the Titanic and those who died onboard

A number of prominent American celebrities have been associated with the Titanic - either due to being passengers on the iconic ship, or by just missing the chance to board the liner.

On April 12, 1912, the Titanic sank in the Atlantic Ocean on its maiden voyage to New York. The ship was built in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and sailed from Southampton, England, making stops first at Cherbourg in France then Queenstown (Cobh) in Ireland.

There were 2,240 passengers onboard the Titanic, with some of the crème de la crème of early 20th-century business, culture, and high society, on both sides of the Atlantic making the crossing.

Of all passengers setting out to make the transatlantic voyage, 1,500 lost their lives in the disaster.

Around 300 American passengers were aboard the ship for Titanic's maiden voyage. But according to a study from David Savage, a behavioral economist at the Queensland University of Technology, American passengers were 8.5% more likely to survive than other nationalities.

Interestingly, there were many famous American passengers who were meant to travel on the Titanic but for different reasons did not board the ship.

American celebrities who were meant to travel on the Titanic but did not

American financier and investment banker, JP Morgan, was supposed to accompany the Titanic on her maiden voyage but took ill shortly before the journey. He died soon after the Titanic disaster, in March 1913 in Rome, Italy.

The founder of North America's largest chocolate firm, Milton S Hershey, was also due to travel on the Titanic. However, he did not board the ship as he was needed home at an earlier date.

Multimillionaire sportsman and heir to the Vanderbilt shipping and railroad empire, Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt, was returning from a trip to Europe and canceled his passage on the Titanic. However, he canceled so late that some early newspaper accounts listed him as being on board at the time it sank.

Vanderbilt lived on to become one of the most celebrated casualties of the Lusitania sinking three years later.

American celebrities who traveled on the Titanic

A number of prominent American figures did board the Titanic for its maiden voyage.

The owner of Macy's Department Store in New York , Isidor Straus, and his wife, Ida, both lost their lives in the disaster. A memorial plaque for them is visible today at the 34th Street Memorial Entrance of Macy's Herald Square.

Another high-profile American onboard the ship was the owner of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, John Jacob Astor, and his wife. According to the New York Times, Astor "put up and owned more hotels and skyscrapers than any other New Yorker", and was the richest man on the Titanic, estimated to be worth as much as $200 million.

Astor died in the disaster while his pregnant wife, Madeline, survived. Their son, also named John Jacob Astor, was born four months later.

Just like in the movie, there was an Irish American woman called Margaret 'Molly' Brown onboard the ship. Not only did she survive the Titanic's sinking, but she also helped others board lifeboats, eventually becoming known as 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown.'