The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is leading a manhunt for an African-American man in Jones Thursday on County Road 264.

ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Tactical Team, Aviation Unit and Highway Patrol Division, along with the Alabama Department of Corrections’ (ADOC) K-9 Tracking Team are working together with the United States Marshals Service on the manhunt.

According to ALEA, the suspect is 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, and considered dangerous.

Law enforcement advises residents in its press release: “If seen do not approach or attempt to contact. ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly. We will provide more updates as they become available.”

This story will be updated when more news becomes available.

The post ALEA leading Manhunt in Dallas County appeared first on The Selma Times‑Journal .