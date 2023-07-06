Davidson County New Business Licenses for July 6, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Davidson County for June 29 through July 6, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find other business license news right here!

If you are interested in keeping up-to-date with the latest developments of new businesses establishing themselves in your local area, or if you are simply curious about the latest start-ups emerging in your town, then this article is the perfect resource for you.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress

7/5/20233b TruckingTruckingAntioch TN 37013

7/1/2023A Touch Of BleuShort Term RentalNashville TN 37203

7/1/2023Absolute Diagnostic TestingDrug TestingMadison TN 37115

7/3/2023All Things DivineBeauty CareNashville TN 37216

6/30/2023Bianca Daphne LlcConsultingNashville TN 37217

7/1/2023Bob The Plumber LlcPlumbing RepairsNashville TN 37218

7/1/2023Bouncy BrewsCoffee Shop MobileNashville TN 37210

7/1/2023Butchertown Market LlcFull Service RestaurantNashville TN 37203

7/1/2023CherriesRestaurantNashville TN 37207

6/29/2023Chez Lama Haitian Cuisine LlcRestaurantNashville TN 37203

7/1/2023Cnc Construction LlcHome RemodelingNashville TN 37206

6/29/2023Comfy Enterprises LlcShort Term RentalAntioch TN 37013

6/30/2023Cotton OnRetail ClothingNashville TN 37214

7/1/2023Damn Good Monday LlcMental Health Coaching ServicesNashville TN 37206

7/1/2023Division Twelve Commerical Interiors, LlcCabinet/countertop ServicesAthens Ga 30606

7/3/2023Donn Publishing LlcWriting And Recording MusicNashville TN 37203

7/1/2023Doorstep Details Nashville East TnValet TrashHermitage TN 37076

7/3/2023Drake Property ManagementRental PropertiesNashville TN 37221

7/1/2023Drive 1 IncUsed Car SalesMadison TN 37115

7/5/2023Dru's Multi TasksLawncareNashville TN 37208

7/1/2023Eenigenburg Exteriors, IncMisc Special Trade Related ServicesCedar Lake In 46303

7/1/2023Eva Diva SweetsBakeryMadison TN 37115

7/1/2023Ez Eat Thai SushiRestaurantNashville TN 37217

6/30/2023Fily Ji Expert Construction LlcConstructionNashville TN 37211

7/1/2023Foam FunaticsParty Rentals And ServicesNashville TN 37206

7/1/2023Forevermore Praise MusicMusicNashville TN 37203

7/1/2023Gangnam Style FashionClothing And AccessoriesNashville TN 37204

7/1/2023Graceful Blooms DesignFloral Design And EducationNashville TN 37203

7/1/2023Grandpa BarCoffee Shop / Cocktail BarNashville TN 37208

7/1/2023Harper'sRestaurantNashville TN 37210

7/5/2023I Am Free Global LlcProfessional DevelopmentNashville TN 37209

7/6/2023Iberian Pig, TheRestaurant/barNashville TN 37203

7/5/2023Interstate Batteries Of Middle TennesseeAutomotive Battery SalesNashville TN 37209

7/1/2023Jade City Treats & InfusionsRetail Sales Of Cbd ProductsNashville TN 37217

6/30/2023Jb Paint & DrywallPainting And DrywallNashville TN 37217

7/6/2023Jenni KayneMisc Retal SalesNashville TN 37204

7/1/2023Junk Shot Nashville East TnJunk RemovalHermitage TN 37076

7/1/2023Kate Hewko IncWomens Apparel RetailNashville TN 37204

6/29/2023LeeluxxRetail Sales Of JewelryNashville TN 37218

6/30/2023Lion's Head Ewc LlcFull Body Waxing ServicesNashville TN 37205

7/5/2023Ll CleaningCleaning ServiceAntioch TN 37013

7/1/2023Master Baes World Class Taekwondo, LlcMartial Arts ServiceNolensville TN 37135

6/30/2023Meek The EnhancerBarberNashville TN 37211

7/1/2023Meellyy Catering LlcCateringNashville TN 37211

7/5/2023Meza Cleaning CompanyCleaningAntioch TN 37013

7/1/2023Munoz Drywall LlcDrywallHermitage TN 37076

7/5/2023Music City Premium Car And Van Rentals LlcCar RentalMadison TN 37115

7/5/2023Mystery Machine Steam CleanCarpet CleaningNashville TN 37207

7/1/2023Nashville Glasshaus LlcSpace Rental And Coffee ShopNashville TN 37204

6/29/2023Nashville Picturesque360 Photo Booth/photographyNashville TN 37214

7/1/2023No Excuse Transportation LlcTransportationNashville TN 37207

7/1/2023Noori TransportationPassenger Transportation ServicesNashville TN 37211

7/1/2023Notary Starr Llc (the)Notary ServiceNashville TN 37219

7/3/2023Pot Shot LlcMobile Vending StandNashville TN 37215

6/30/2023Pre Experience Llc (the)Beauty ServicesNashville TN 37217

7/2/2023Pyramids Tire And Maintenance ServiceTire Repair Service For VehiclesNashville TN 37211

7/6/2023Pyramids Tire And Maintenance Service LlcNew/used Tire Shop And RepairNashville TN 37211

7/3/2023Red Wolf LogisticsTrucking FreightNashville TN 37208

7/1/2023Richardson Substation Design SolutionsConsulingWhites Creek TN 37189

7/3/2023Rivera CleaningCleaning ServicesNashville TN 37217

7/1/2023Rusco Custom CanopiesInstall CanopiesKnoxville TN 37912

7/1/2023Sanlinda TacosFood TruckOld Hickory TN 37138

7/1/2023Sippin PrettyMobile Mocktail BarAntioch TN 37013

7/1/2023Speedy Roadside AssistanceRoadside AssistanceNashville TN 37228

7/1/2023Starr Fingerprinting LlcFingerprinting ServicesNashville TN 37219

7/1/2023Studio Articulate, LlcDesign ServicesJoelton TN 37080

7/1/2023SwitchyardsMembership Only WorkspaceNashville TN 37206

7/5/2023The Sewing SmithMisc Tailor Related ServicesNashville TN 37211

7/1/2023Tipsy BaristaMobile Bartending ServicesNashville TN 37206

7/5/2023Trace BikesBicycle Sales And ServiceNashville TN 37221

7/1/2023Umami Thai RestaurantRestaurantHermitage TN 37076

7/1/2023University Car WashWash CarsNashville TN 37208

7/1/2023Vortex Engineering IncGeneral ContractorGrand Junction Co 81501

7/1/2023Warfield Trucking IncDelivery ServiceHermitage TN 37076