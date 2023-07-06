Brick native Tyler Alsieux to serve on newest U.S. Navy vessel

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Alsieux, from Brick Township, is currently serving as an information systems technician with the pre-commissioning unit [PCU] on the future USS Hyman G. Rickover, operating out of Groton, Connecticut.

The USS Hyman G. Rickover is a Los Angeles-class submarine named after Admiral Hyman G. Rickover, who directed the original development of naval nuclear propulsion and controlled its operations for three decades as director of the U.S. Naval Reactors office.

Mr. Alsieux, a 2016 graduate of Brick Township High School, joined the Navy three and a half years ago.

“I joined the Navy for a career opportunity in the information technology field,” he said in a press release by the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

The PCU is a designation used by the U.S. Navy to describe crews aboard vessels under construction prior to official commissioning, according to a press release.

