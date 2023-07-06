Open in App
Daily Mail

Vanessa Bauer stuns at London Palladium press night for The Wizard Of Oz

By Jason Chester for MailOnline,

20 days ago

Vanessa Bauer was a long way from Kansas and Tim Man, Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion were nowhere in sight as she attended a press screening for new West End musical The Wizard Of Oz on Thursday evening.

The Dancing On Ice professional, 27, commanded attention in a sweeping gold gown as she crossed the appropriately coloured yellow carpet outside London Palladium theatre.

With a cinched waistline, the sleeveless halterneck dress drew attention to her slender physique, while matching strappy heels rounded off her ensemble.

Accessorising tastefully, the German skater opted for bold statement earrings, visible as she swept her side-parted hair across her shoulders.

Vanessa was on hand to watch the latest theatrical production of the iconic fantasy novel, originally made famous by Judy Garland as farm girl Dorothy in the 1939 motion picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDEts_0nIDXDJj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOpo2_0nIDXDJj00

The beauty was in good company on the night as also walking the yellow carpet was Fleur East, who caught the eye in a green, pyjama-style co-ord.

The X Factor star showcased her legs in the silky shirt and shorts combo, teaming her look with black sandals.

Meanwhile, Amy Hart put a leggy display as she slipped into a black mini dress and gold heels for the occasion.

The Love Island star, who accessorised with a white handbag, flashed a dazzling smile as she posed on the carpet.

Kelly Holmes meanwhile cut a chic figure in black city shorts teamed with a colourful printed bomber jacket.

Elsewhere, Beverley Knight looked fabulous in a white mini dress teamed with silver cowboy boots.

While Dawn O'Porter cut an elegant figure in a black maxi dress.

Imogen Thomas meanwhile turned heads in a hot pink mini dress as she posed with daughters Ariana and Siera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PdgS_0nIDXDJj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YaPq_0nIDXDJj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5ZJF_0nIDXDJj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iV7OX_0nIDXDJj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXyhH_0nIDXDJj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6CCI_0nIDXDJj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1pCp_0nIDXDJj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wIDWp_0nIDXDJj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVt73_0nIDXDJj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAcbR_0nIDXDJj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUIVI_0nIDXDJj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023qSR_0nIDXDJj00

Vanessa made the solo appearance after splitting with Joey Essex, a month after finishing runners-up on Dancing On Ice.

The pair, who performed together during the latest series of the ITV show, have not seen each other since the grand final, which took place on Sunday, March 12.

Viewers saw the couple grow close earlier this year filming the show, where they narrowly missed out on being crowned champions to Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and his professional partner Olivia Smart .

In April, Vanessa claimed that she was 'very happy' with Joey, 32, when asked about their romance, but MailOnline can exclusively reveal that the couple are no longer dating and haven't spent any time together since the end of series last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEpCG_0nIDXDJj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHiEg_0nIDXDJj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYiAM_0nIDXDJj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Endsr_0nIDXDJj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19RBzi_0nIDXDJj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bc9XH_0nIDXDJj00

Their separation comes as Joey is planning an overseas move to Dubai and is in the middle of viewing properties where he can relocate and begin a new life away from Essex.

A source said: 'Joey absolutely loved his time performing with Vanessa on Dancing On Ice – he will treasure those memories forever.

'But for now, he's focussing on work opportunities and beginning a new chapter in Dubai.

'He's definitely single and while Vanessa means a lot to him because of the experience they shared on the show, they're just friends now.

'Joey has a busy life and career and right now his main priority is his house move, which will be a massive change for him.'

