Bond set for Naperville man after fatal hit-and-run in West Chicago

By Neshmia Malik,

20 days ago

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — A Naperville man has been charged after a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a 40-year-old man dead Tuesday.

John Gary, 26, is charged with a felony count of failure to report an accident involving death with a bond set at $500,000.

According to court documents, West Chicago police officers responded to a hit and run crash near Joliet Street and Wilson Street around 10:49 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, a 40-year-old victim, Renato Vargas-Guitierrez, was found unconscious and was pronounced dead shortly after.

It is alleged that Vargas-Guitierrez was riding his bicycle southbound on Joliet Street when he was struck by Gray’s vehicle who was also travelling southbound. Police said Gray fled the scene after the crash.

Gray was located near the area of Stevens Court and Continental Drive around four minutes later.

His bond is set at $500,000.

Gray’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 3. There was no additional information provided.

