Mayor Johnson’s transition committee releases 200-plus page report on how to improve Chicago

CHICAGO — Mayor Brandon Johnson received recommendations from his transition committee Thursday on ways to improve Chicago across several sectors.

The transition report is more than 200 pages long, outlining plans to address some of the city’s most pressing issues from education to immigration, to housing and public safety.

“This blueprint represents a platform that I ran on. But it’s also a representation of how we will govern. It represents democracy, where everyone literally has a seat at the table no matter your community, no matter how rich or how poor you are,” Johnson said while addressing his transition team.

Johnson spoke in front of hundreds of members of the transition team Thursday morning at a church in Washington Park. They called the report a living document that centers the needs of investing, especially in young people, on public safety.

Full transition report below:

Goals include improving systems and staffing to reinforce confidence using non-CPD civilian positions to address non-violent calls. It also calls for strengthening accountability and ending the ShotSpotter contract, erasing the gang database and reimagining policing by meeting the needs of people in their communities.

Transition Committee Co-Chair Dr. Barbara Ransby called the plans ambitious and optimistic.

“Co-governance means that frontline communities impacted by all the issues highlighted in this report, become not only thought partners, but co-decision makers in mapping the way forward,” Dr. Ransby said.

Johnson did not take questions from reporters after the event.

The report comes two months after he took office. The mayor said for those who want to know why it took so long, he said the people of Chicago are worth the time to get this right.

