Police seek additional victims of Westchester sexual assault suspect

WESTCHESTER (CNS) - The Los Angeles Police Department reached out to the public Thursday for help identifying possible additional victims of a sexual assault suspect.

Peter Avraham Shure, 29, of Westchester, was arrested June 28 on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, after investigators received two reports of forced sexual assault involving two female victims, police said.

Shure allegedly convinced the victims to go to his Westchester residence and sexually assaulted them, police said. According to the LAPD, Shure was charged with rape and lewd acts on a child, with bail set at $320,000, but he posted bond and was released Friday, jail records show.

Detectives released Shure's booking photo, saying they believe he may be responsible for additional assaults that have not been reported. Anyone who things they were victimized was asked to contact the LAPD's juvenile division at 213-486-0570. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.

