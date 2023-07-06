Open in App
ABCNY

Investigation underway into what sparked deadly cargo ship fire in Port Newark

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ywucz_0nIDWSQ100

As Newark and the entire firefighting community grieve the loss of two fellow firefighters killed while battling flames on a cargo ship, the investigation into what sparked the fire continues.

The blaze began deep inside a docked cargo ship carrying more than a thousand vehicles, officials said Thursday.

Responding firefighters found five to seven vehicles already on fire when they reached the 10th floor of the cargo ship at Port Newark around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The blaze quickly extended to the 11th and 12th floors, and as firefighters were pushed back by the intense heat, two of them were lost and five were injured.

Augusto "Augie" Acabou, 45, and Wayne "Bear" Brooks Jr., 49, were later identified as the fallen firefighters .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lotJ5_0nIDWSQ100

Left: Wayne Brooks, Jr. and right: Augusto Acabou

There are new questions about how the fire response was carried out, including why the firefighters responded if they weren't fully trained. It's possible the crews didn't have the appropriate training because access to ships to train on is limited and expensive.

One of the issues encountered by Newark firefighters was their 2 inch fire hose lines were not compatible with the European-made ship's 1 inch connections. Newark firefighters could not use their hose lines, and were instead forced to use the fire hoses on the boat, which output less water and pressure then they are used to.

There are also questions whether there are enough Port Authority fire brigade units.

The Port Authority runs Port Newark and calls on firefighters from Newark and Elizabeth to help with fires at the port. But this kind of fire was especially tricky according to Steven McGill, the former fire chief in Jersey City.

"The stairwells and doorways are very small, with all the equipment it's very difficult to get into those hallways, a maze and a very small maze, it's extremely difficult," McGill said.

And even though the ship had a fire suppression system, a sprinkler system, that can create challenges for firefighters in terms of how that smoke moves around.

Chief Rufus Jackson said while there has been some shipboard fire-fighting training for Newark firefighters, this was different because of the kind of ship and the kind of cargo on board.

"It's definitely a different structure, a different type of fight firefighting," Jackson said. "This vessel was unique, because it's not like it's a residential ship or a yacht of some sort with some type of living quarters. This one was unique because it was a vessel that helped hot cars, vehicles, a large amount of vehicles. So this was definitely a unique fire for us."

Authorities released a full timeline of the incident after the initial response at 9:35 p.m.:

-10:25 p.m. - Newark Firefighters called the first Mayday as two Newark Firefighters became trapped inside the cargo ship

-10:40 p.m. - Newark Firefighter called the second Mayday

-11:17 p.m. - 2nd Alarm called

-11:39 p.m. - Fire Rescue personnel contacted trapped Newark Firefighter Augusto Acabou

-12:15 a.m. - Injured Elizabeth Rescue Firefighter was transported to University Hospital for treatment

-12:45 a.m. - Trapped Newark Firefighter Augusto Acabou was located and transported to University Hospital

-1:11 a.m. - One Newark Firefighter and one Elizabeth Firefighter were reported in stable condition by University Hospital personnel

-1:11 a.m. - Newark Firefighter Augusto Acabou was pronounced deceased at University Hospital

-1:20 a.m. - Search continues for second trapped Newark Firefighter Wayne Brooks, Jr.

-2:25 a.m. - Newark Firefighter Wayne Brooks, Jr. was located within the cargo ship

-3:05 a.m. - Newark Firefighter Wayne Brooks, Jr. was rescued and transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Elizabeth firefighter injured in Newark cargo ship fire released from hospital
Elizabeth, NJ20 hours ago
Funerals set for 2 killed on Newark cargo ship as families, firefighters remember them
Newark, NJ19 hours ago
Fire expected to burn a few more days on cargo ship at Port Newark that killed 2 firefighters
Newark, NJ20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Funeral arrangements made for 2 veteran firefighters killed at Port Newark
Newark, NJ18 hours ago
Port Newark fire raises questions about fire suppression training at shipping ports
Newark, NJ1 day ago
2 firefighters killed, multiple injured while battling cargo ship fire at Port Newark
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Deadly cargo ship fire still burning at New Jersey port
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Jersey City Man Injured in Paterson Shooting
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Pilot killed in South Carolina plane crash was beloved New Jersey doctor
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
3 Brick City Brims Get 100 Years Combined For Murdering Informant, Bystander, Rival Gangster
East Orange, NJ19 hours ago
Victim hospitalized after hit-and-run crash involving cyclist in South River, NJ
South River, NJ18 hours ago
Double-decker tour bus was speeding when it collided with MTA bus, preliminary investigation shows
Manhattan, NY21 hours ago
Bayonne to Jersey City bus route ridership jumped when service improved, NJ Transit says
Bayonne, NJ2 days ago
20-year-old charged in fatal shooting of man in N.J. city
Elizabeth, NJ20 hours ago
Crime Reduction Roundup Nets 10 Shooting Suspects In NJ's Largest City
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Mercedes-Benz driver charged with DWI in Queens crash that killed DEP worker: NYPD
Queens, NY1 day ago
3 Brick City Brims Bloods sentenced for gang killings of informant, 2 others, officials say
East Orange, NJ1 day ago
Newark Police Round Up 18 Wanted Fugitives
Newark, NJ3 days ago
2-alarm fire burns through part of Mount Sinai Hospital on Upper East Side
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
SUV stolen from N.J. home with 7-year-old boy inside, authorities say
Irvington, NJ1 day ago
Newark Police Arrest 10 Suspects in Street Shootings
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Teen pulled unconscious from Prospect Park Lake has now died
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
NJ Transit, Amtrak service resumes between New York and Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
NJ Attorney General Platkin Hits Brakes on High-Speed Car Chases
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Chilling Chain of Murders: East Orange Gang Members Face Justice in Federal Court
East Orange, NJ1 day ago
Prosecutor: 3 charged in connection to July 2022 fatal shooting in Bayonne
Bayonne, NJ2 days ago
Hoboken Fire Department Inks Shared Service Agreement With Paramus
Hoboken, NJ1 day ago
Man charged after fatal hit-and-run of 14-year-old boy riding bike in South River, NJ
South River, NJ2 hours ago
Police surround Westfield home with barricaded person inside
Westfield, NJ2 days ago
Newark Police Officer Jovanny Crespo found guilty on all counts
Newark, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy