Open in App
Border Report

Thief cuts hole in roof of Los Angeles wine shop, steals $700,000 worth of rare bottles

By Vivian Chow,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nA2Y8_0nIDWQeZ00

LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) – Surveillance video captured thieves breaking into a Los Angeles wine shop and escaping with over $700,000 worth of rare wines over the weekend.

Nazmul Haque Helal, the owner of Lincoln Fine Wines, said the heist took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Security video captured the thieves arriving in a white pickup that had driven around the back parking lot several times before a masked suspect was seen exiting and walking toward the shop.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iphsu_0nIDWQeZ00
    The hole cut by thieves breaking into a wine shop and escaping with over $700,000 worth of rare wines on July 1, 2023. (Lincoln Fine Wines)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222jxR_0nIDWQeZ00
    Surveillance video captures thieves breaking into a wine shop and escaping with over $700,000 worth of rare wines on July 1, 2023. (Lincoln Fine Wines)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LXhk_0nIDWQeZ00
    Surveillance video captures thieves breaking into a wine shop and escaping with over $700,000 worth of rare wines on July 1, 2023. (Lincoln Fine Wines)

The suspect quickly climbed on top of a metal container while holding what appeared to be a large knife or sharp metal tool.

Helal said the thief proceeded to cut a hole in the ceiling above the shop’s cellar, where their most prized and expensive wines were stored.

The best winery in every state, according to Yelp

The thief then scaled down into the cellar using a rock climbing rope before covering indoor security cameras and cutting off external lights.

“They cleaned it out,” said Helal. “They took everything, so we don’t have anything left in the Burgundy and Bordeaux side.”

The stolen wines mainly consisted of selections from France and Italy, and included about $700,000 to $800,000 dollars worth of blue-chip wines.

Helal is releasing the surveillance video in hopes the suspects will be caught before striking another business.

He also plans to send a list of missing wines to local stores and auction houses so they can be on the lookout for any suspicious large lots of wine that may show up.

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department was not immediately available to comment on the status of the case.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Migrant moms tying selves to kids with cable wires to prevent kidnappings in Mexico
El Paso, TX6 days ago
Brownsville man admits to mailing fentanyl through USPS, feds say
Brownsville, TX5 days ago
Binational agency offers water resources for border landowners in South Texas
Weslaco, TX6 days ago
Another Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
Tucson, AZ23 days ago
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA5 days ago
School Employee Sentenced to Prison for Stealing $130,000
Barnstead, NH16 days ago
Reward offered for information in case of missing Douglas woman as five-month mark approaches
Douglas, GA28 days ago
Douglas Walmart employee arrested for shoplifting ten times, then reportedly found in possession of meth during arrest
Douglas, GA22 days ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA13 days ago
High Fire Danger In Oregon; Road Closures; Evacuation Warnings. Be Aware, Be Prepared!
Banks, OR9 days ago
Man found asleep with AK-47 pistol, 2 kilos of meth in car at major Lexington intersection pleads guilty
Lexington, KY21 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY22 days ago
Plano man sentenced to life in prison after police found 47 up-skirt, undressing videos in his phone
Plano, TX27 days ago
Amazon Deliveryman Hit in Head with Bottle, Robbed
Manhattan, NY14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy