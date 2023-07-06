1 dead, 10 taken to hospitals after 15-passenger van overturns multiple times on I-96

WILLIAMSTON (WWJ) -- One man was killed, and ten other people were injured in a van crash Thursday on the freeway in Ingham County.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened shortly after 6:30 a.m., along westbound I-96, just south of Williamston.

Investigators say a 25-year-old man lost control of the 15-passenger van he was driving and drifted into the median, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times.

Several people who were in the van were ejected from the vehicle, including a 28-year-old man who died in the crash.

Two other passengers, a 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, were taken an area hospital where they were still in critical condition, Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said an additional eight injured people were also taken to hospitals for treatment.

While it's not clear what caused the driver to lose control, officials said it is not believed that alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

No names have been released.

An investigation by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team is oning.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any information should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.