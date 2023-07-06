Norwin area: Irwin church to offer meal to veterans; library to hold Trivia Night; seniors group plans bus trip and more

Irwin church to offer meal to veterans

Military veterans will be able to get a free meal of Italian roast beef, vegetables, a dessert and beverage at 3 p.m. July 15 at First Presbyterian Church of Irwin at 617 Main St.

To make reservations, call 724-863-5910, ext. 113.

Norwin library to hold Trivia Night

Those who love trivia and feel they can answer 50 general questions can test their knowledge at the Norwin Public Library’s Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m . July 20 at the library, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin.

This will be a competition with teams of 4-5 people. Players can create their team or the library staff will form one for a contestant.

Light refreshments will be served.

The program is free, but registration is requested. Call the library at 724-863-4700, ext. 3, or visit the library website at norwinpubliclibrary.net to register.

Housing project plans to be aired

A proposed housing plan involving the construction of 28 single-family attached units and two single-family lots along Ipnar Road will be the subject of a public hearing the North Huntingdon commissioners are scheduled to conduct at 6 p.m. July 13 at the North Huntingdon Town House, 11279 Center Highway.

Pasquarelli Property Management LLC of North Huntingdon is seeking tentative approval for the residential development on a 27-acre parcel on Ipnar Road, near the intersection with Barnes Lake Road.

Seniors group plans trip to Michigan

The North Huntingdon Seniors are planning a trip to Mackinac Island, Mich., that will span six days and five nights from Sept. 22 to 27.

The group will spend two nights on the island and stop at Frankenmuth, Thunder Bay, Our Lady of the Woods Shrine in Mio, and Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant.

The price is $1,700. For more information, contact Janet Tatters at 724-863-6012.

Concert set for Irwin Park

The band Warriors Rock will perform in the first Concert in the Park of the summer season at 6:30 p.m. July 16 at Irwin Park, off Pennsylvania Avenue at the Main Street intersection.