Charlotte Observer

CMPD takes man into custody after seven-hour standoff at Charlotte house

By Julia Coin,

20 days ago

A felon wanted on kidnapping and assault charges barricaded himself in a northwest Charlotte attic, launching an active SWAT situation Thursday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics helped get Rico King, 43, into custody after seven hours at the home.

At about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call for service at a home near the 1800 block of Crawford Drive, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. The home sat just west of Beatties Ford Road.

It was not clear who initially called police or why.

Once on scene, officers tried to make contact with King, according to the news release. Police believed he had a gun.

It also is not known if officers were trying to arrest or serve warrants at the home.

CMPD’s SWAT Unit was on scene by 11:30 a.m.

At about 11:45 a.m., the police were directing people to avoid the area.

By 1:50 p.m., King was in custody, police said. He now faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and second-degree kidnapping.

Police have not said if a kidnapped person was inside the Charlotte home Thursday.

“There is no danger to the public,” CMPD tweeted. “All roadways will reopen shortly.”

The investigation is ongoing.

