Open in App
WKRN News 2

La Vergne police searching for suspect in July 4 armed robbery

By Sierra Rains,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1biG1c_0nIDTTKx00

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The La Vergne Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who reportedly robbed a 7-Eleven gas station on the Fourth of July.

Police said a young man came into the 7-Eleven on Fergus Road around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. He then pulled out a black revolver and held the clerks at gunpoint before reportedly taking cash from the register and running off.

REALTED: Person of interest in string of Middle TN armed robberies sought by police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gelfU_0nIDTTKx00
(Courtesy: La Vergne Police Department)

The young Hispanic man was about 5’5″ to 5’7″ tall and was wearing a light blue baseball cap with the word “Woof” on the front, a gray Aeropostale hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes, according to authorities. Police said he did not have facial hair.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Anyone who may have been a witness to the alleged armed robbery or who has information that could help police find the suspect is asked to contact Detective Tanner Nokes at 615-287-8748 .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
5 teens arrested for unlawful gun possession in East Nashville; 7 pistols recovered
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
Man carjacked while delivering Amazon packages in East Nashville
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
Mother faces Franklin soccer coach accused of raping son
Franklin, TN1 day ago
Family seeks justice after ‘GranGran’ shot in Lebanon
Lebanon, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy