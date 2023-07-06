Open in App
Kids get royal treatment with Princess Summer School

By Lauren Negrete,

20 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are plenty of different summer programs for Las Vegas valley kids to enjoy, but 8 News Now reporter Lauren Negrete covered what it’s like to get the royal treatment with Princess Summer School.

Princess Parties USA hosts five days of magic and educational fun. It’s designed for children from 4 to 7 years old.

Princess camp costs $450 for the week. The daily lessons include learning different princess songs and dances, making princess slime, building an exploding volcano, learning the science behind chocolate, and daily arts and crafts that kids can take home. Lunch is also provided.

The week ends with a grand princess party that includes princess makeovers, princess and me performances, and games. Camp-goers will leave the camp with a keepsake princess gown, princess tiara, and fancy hairdo. All things necessary to become the perfect princess.

Princess Summer School runs July 10-14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Millennium Dance Complex.

