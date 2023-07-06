Open in App
6AM City

We tried July's Cocktails for Charity at The Back Nine

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9Uvj_0nIDT7FS00

Everything tastes better when it does good in Lakeland.

Photo by LALtoday

Sipping on a delicious drink and giving back at the same time? That’s a hole in one . We stopped by The Back Nine to kick off Drink Up Month with its new Cocktails for Charity and learn how they’re doing good in the community.

Co-owner Jenna Smith told us the idea for Cocktails for Charity came from wanting to help a friend who was dealing with illness. Now the idea has grown, and a dollar from each drink sold is donated to include other local charities in need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrpVl_0nIDT7FS00

Try the Melon Mint Spritz, Pineapple Old Fashioned, and the Blueberry Peach Mule.

Videos by LALtoday, GIF by Giphy

Proceeds from this month’s drinks will go to Project Hope , a crisis counseling program to help those struggling in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Their goal is to sell 250 cocktails by the end of July.

We got a chance to try the three Cocktails for Charity: The Melon Mint Spritz, the Pineapple Old Fashioned, and the Blueberry Peach Mule. Each drink has a light, summery flavor, perfect for the season. They even shared a recipe with us if you want to try City Editor Connor’s favorite drink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1uP2_0nIDT7FS00

Home bartenders can try this recipe — but we think it tastes best at The Back Nine.

Photo by LALtoday, graphic by 6AM City

Head to The Back Nine (124 S. Tennessee Ave.) to enjoy these cocktails any day of the week. Who knows, they may even help with your swing.
