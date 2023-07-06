Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
We tried July's Cocktails for Charity at The Back Nine
20 days ago
Sipping on a delicious drink and giving back at the same time? That’s a hole in one . We stopped by The Back Nine to kick off Drink Up Month with its new Cocktails for Charity and learn how they’re doing good in the community.
Co-owner Jenna Smith told us the idea for Cocktails for Charity came from wanting to help a friend who was dealing with illness. Now the idea has grown, and a dollar from each drink sold is donated to include other local charities in need.
Proceeds from this month’s drinks will go to Project Hope , a crisis counseling program to help those struggling in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Their goal is to sell 250 cocktails by the end of July.
We got a chance to try the three Cocktails for Charity: The Melon Mint Spritz, the Pineapple Old Fashioned, and the Blueberry Peach Mule. Each drink has a light, summery flavor, perfect for the season. They even shared a recipe with us if you want to try City Editor Connor’s favorite drink.
Head to The Back Nine (124 S. Tennessee Ave.) to enjoy these cocktails any day of the week. Who knows, they may even help with your swing.
