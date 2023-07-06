Open in App
The Associated Press

Tigers to get back Faedo, their 3rd starting pitcher in 4 days, on Friday

By DAVE HOGG,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NOMc4_0nIDSmGV00

Detroit Tigers’ Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers starter Alex Faedo will come off the 15-day injured list to pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Faedo has been sidelined since May 31 with discomfort in his right middle finger. After a procedure to remove the fingernail, he made a rehab start for Single-A West Michigan on Sunday. He allowed four runs on six hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings.

Faedo will be the third Tigers starter to return in four days. Tarik Skubal (elbow) made his season debut on Tuesday, pitching four hitless innings, while Eduardo Rodriguez (finger) allowed five runs in four innings on Wednesday. The Tigers lost both games to the Oakland Athletics.

Faedo, 27, is 1-3 with a 5.54 ERA in five starts this season.

Tigers outfielders Akil Baddoo (quad strain) and Riley Greene (leg) could also return during the Toronto series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

