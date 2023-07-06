Glen Burnie HS graduate killed in Baltimore mass shooting was an artist, devoted big sister

Aaliyah Gonzalez, an 18-year-old Glen Burnie High School graduate killed in Sunday’s mass shooting in South Baltimore, was a talented artist and a dedicated big sister, her brother said.

She was one of two people who died in what likely was the largest shooting in Baltimore’s history. A hail of gunfire also wounded 28 others, mostly teenagers, during a block party early Sunday morning in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood.

“Aaliyah could draw anything,” said her brother, Rashon Shelborne, in an interview Wednesday at the shooting scene. “She wanted to be a tattoo artist. She had big dreams coming.”

A former child art “prodigy” who was constantly drawing, Gonzalez had seemingly endless energy and love for the people in her life, Shelborne said.

“Beautiful soul,” he said. “Her presence was all I needed.”

Shelborne spoke Wednesday afternoon as he and other members of the family were visiting Brooklyn Homes, the scene where the shooting unfolded. Gonzalez’s younger sister began to cry and fell to her knees in the street near the spot in the housing complex where hundreds had gathered Saturday night for the annual block party.

Kylis Fagbemi, 20, who attended Coppin Academy High School until last year, also was fatally shot at the neighborhood gathering. A family member said Monday that Fagbemi’s mother was not yet ready to speak to reporters.

Less than a month ago, Aaliyah Gonzalez strode across the stage at Maryland Live Casino as a newly minted graduate of Glen Burnie High, as cheers emerged from the crowd.

Her mother, Krystal Gonzalez, had shared excitement for the occasion on Facebook.

“Eeekk! I just ordered Aaliyah’s cap and gown,” Gonzalez wrote on Facebook this winter. “Remember they were just babies,” she wrote to a friend.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, who had been working at a Starbucks, celebrated her 18th birthday in April and recently earned her driver’s license, according to her mother’s Facebook posts. She was preparing to attend college and had enrolled at South Carolina State University, but planned to start at Anne Arundel Community College next month, her younger sister said Thursday.

“Aaliyah was a quiet student who was proud of her academic achievements. She made the honor roll in every marking period this year and was looking forward to a bright future,” wrote Glen Burnie principal Kevin Carr in a letter to the school community .

In a Twitter direct message Sunday, Krystal Gonzalez said her family is “severely devastated.” She declined an interview request Sunday but on social media shared photos of the close moments she spent with her daughter, whose nickname was “Sweet Face.”

“I will never be the same,” Krystal Gonzalez wrote. “They took my smile, my joy, my heart.”

“This is crazy that this happened to her. I was just talking to her,” Shelborne said.

The two siblings occasionally clashed, because while he was the eldest, Aaliyah took on the role of big sister to their younger brother and sister when he was out of state.

“She was the big sister for everyone over here,” Shelborne said.

Shelborne said his sister, who lived in Glen Burnie, wasn’t “supposed to” attend the annual “Brooklyn Day” block party that night but decided to come with a friend.

“I’m trying to make sure she gets remembered the right way,” Shelborne said. “She just made me a better person. I hope I did the same for her. Hopefully I did.”