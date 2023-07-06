Inclusive playground to receive finishing touches

MANASQUAN — The All-Inclusive Playground in Manasquan’s Curtis Park, which officially opened last December, will be receiving its finishing aesthetic touches this summer, courtesy of Manasquan Department of Public Works.

Superintendent of Public Works Carmen Triggiano has been an instrumental part of the creation of this playground from the very beginning and currently has plans of finishing it off throughout the summer, by planting flowers and completing landscaping projects, as well as installing an irrigation system around the outskirts of the playground.

The Sea Lavender Club has also assisted by doing some planting around the flagpole.

“It was a great project, I’m hopeful that we’ll have the opportunity to do another playground in town again and when it’s up for remodel, we can make another inclusive space,” said Maureen Anderson, project initiator and creator of Friends of Manasquan Parks and Recreation.

The project began back in December of 2019 when Manasquan resident Maureen Anderson approached the mayor, town council and the recreation committee with an idea proposal of creating an all-inclusive playground if any in town happened to be up for a remodel.

Ms. Anderson has a young son who was not able to utilize any of the parks or playgrounds in town due to the fact that he uses a walker and had difficulty traversing the surfaces and using the equipment.

“They thankfully were very supportive right out of the gate and really jumped on board which was incredible because I don’t think the project would have been able to happen without all of the town’s support and the recreation’s support and the DPW’s support,” she said.

