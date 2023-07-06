Manasquan River Group of Artists to hold Brick Library show

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Manasquan River Group of Artists [MRGA] will hold a reception on Monday, July 31 at the Brick Township Library located at 301 Chamber Bridge Road.

The event on July 31 will feature original paintings for sale, including oil paintings, acrylics, watercolor, landscapes, seascapes, abstracts and mixed media.

The MRGA welcomes visitors to come and meet these multi-award winning Monmouth and Ocean County artists.

The Manasquan River Group of Artists was formed in 1938. Ida Wells Stroud, a prominent artist and teacher at the School of Fine Arts in Newark, resided each summer in Herbertsville with her daughter, Clara, also an accomplished painter, where she held outdoor painting classes on the banks of the Manasquan River.

To support American Art Week during the first week in November, the Strouds put together a small group of artist friends and students to hold an art event in the Borough of Manasquan.

