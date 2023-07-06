Open in App
Billboard

It’s ‘FATE’: ENHYPEN Announces Dates & Venues for Second World Tour

By Starr Bowenbank,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vekN_0nIDSf5Q00

ENHYPEN to Enter the Pokémon Universe With Collaborative Single


Are you ready, ENGENEs? ENHYPEN is coming to a city near you. The K-pop boy group — which consists of members Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki — announced the dates and venues for its FATE World Tour, which will include stops across cities in Asia and the United States.

07/06/2023


The Asian portion of the trek — the group’s second world tour — will kick off with two dates at Seoul’s KSPO Dome July 29-30. Japan follows in early September, the first being a visit to Osaka’s Kyocera Dome Osaka Sept. 2-3. Less than two weeks later in Tokyo, K-pop stars will play a pair of dates at the Tokyo Dome on Sept 13-14.


ENHYPEN will then head to the United States starting with an Oct. 6 stop at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. The group will also play shows in Glendale, Ariz.; Houston; Dallas; and Newark, N.J., before concluding the U.S. leg on Oct. 22 at Chicago’s United Center.


ENGENE membership holders will be the first to have access to tickets if they register for the presale in advance. The membership presale registration begins Thursday, July 6, at 11 p.m. ET, and will end on Tuesday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET. General on-sale tickets will be available through AXS.com and Ticketmaster.com starting at 3 p.m. local time on Wednesday, July 19.


See the full list of ENHYPEN tour dates below.

  • July 29-30 – Seoul, Korea – KSPO Dome
  • Sept. 2-3 – Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka
  • Sept. 13-14 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
  • Oct. 6 – Los Angeles – Dignity Health Sports Park  (AXS)
  • Oct. 10 – Glendale, Ariz. – Desert Diamond Arena (AXS)
  • Oct. 13 – Houston – Toyota Center (AXS)
  • Oct. 14 – Dallas – American Airlines Center (Ticketmaster)
  • Oct. 18-19 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center (Ticketmaster)
  • Oct. 22 – Chicago – United Center (Ticketmaster)

