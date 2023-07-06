Harvey Memorial Methodist Church hosts the annual Holy Crap! Flea Market

POINT PLEASANT — Harvey Memorial Methodist Church had everything but garbage at its annual Holy Crap! Flea Market last Saturday, July 1.

The event has been going on for many years, according to Triche Sherman, secretary and treasurer of Harvey Memorial. The church collects donated items so it can resell these items for a fraction of the cost.

The event saw hundreds of residents come out to peruse all the items the church had set up in their space. Ms. Sherman described the “conga-line” volunteers make to get all the items down from the attic of the church and organize each item to various sections.

“It takes an entire week to set the entire room up and try to make some semblance of order, which is rather difficult to do,” said Ms. Sherman.

Each volunteer at the event would staff a table, where they would be selling glassware, books, clothing and much more. The church also had Blessings Boutique, which sold brand new items, such as hand-made sea glass jewelry from Ms. Sherman, along with a bake sale.

While final numbers are still being calculated, Ms. Sherman revealed that as of Saturday evening, the event had raised approximately $2,500, which has already broken the church’s record for the amount of money raised from this event.

