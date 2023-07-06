Fluke tournament casts out on July 22 raising money for Elks programs

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Elks Lodge will be hosting the 28th annual fluke tournament on Saturday, July 22.

This year, the tournament is being held in honor of the former chairman of the tournament committee, John Veprek, who died late last year.

There will be up to $40,000 in cash prizes for the heaviest fluke based on a minimum of 250 power boat entries and average $30,000 in calcuttas.

First place will receive $4,500, second will receive $2,000, third will receive $1,000, fourth will receive $750, fifth will receive $500, sixth will receive $350 and seventh will receive $250.

There will also be a youth prize for the heaviest fluke caught by someone under 15 years old; and an Elks bonus, which will award $650 to a member in good standing who catches the heaviest fluke.

Entry costs $200 per power boat, covering four anglers, which includes four picnic tickets. Entry costs $250 after July 19. For each additional angler, it will cost an additional $35.

Three different weigh stations will be available throughout the community for contestants to weigh their fish: at Fisherman’s Supply Co, 69 Channel Dr. in Point Pleasant Beach; Hoffman’s Marina, 608 Green Ave. in Brielle; and Sanzari Company Marina, 666 Lake Ave. in Bay Head.

Starting at 4 p.m., the Elks will be hosting a picnic, open to the public where anyone can come and enjoy the festivities. Mr. Coyle stressed that “you don’t have to fish, to party.” Each ticket cost $25 per person and $10 for children ages six to 12. The party will feature hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, corn, salads and more.

Live music, DJ and a gift auction will be at the event as well, with alcoholic beverages available for purchase too. A 50/50 to benefit the veterans will be sold the day of the event.

Tickets for the picnic can be purchased at the event. The rain date of the event will be Sunday, July 23.

For more information and downloadable registration form, visit pointpleasantelks.org/fluke.html. For direct questions to the committee, email fluke@pointpleasantelks.org or call 732-899-7638

