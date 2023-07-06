Local resident turns backyard into Asian garden experience

POINT PLEASANT — David Guetzlaff has spent the last 40 years turning his front and back yards into an intricate and elaborate garden drawing on inspirations from both Japanese and Chinese cultures.

Mr. Guetzlaff had moved to his home with his wife, Mary, on Riviera Parkway 45 years ago, and had a barren backyard. “There was absolutely nothing in my backyard.”

Having this blank canvas to experiment with, Mr. Guetzlaff had the opportunity to try something new. He said from a very young age, he has been fascinated with Chinese and Japanese gardens. He remembers seeing his first piece of Chinese porcelain, known as jade, at a very young age which sparked a lifelong interest in the subject.

Initially, the garden began with small things, such as bonsai trees, as the yard was used by his children. But as they grew older, and the yard was used less and less for recreation, Mr. Guetzlaff saw an opportunity to realize his passion.

Mr. Guetzlaff, who has spent his life working in construction and contracting, had built a deck around their above ground pool to make it appear to be built in. Once the pool was taken down, he repurposed the space to build a small waterfall and garden. This was just one of the many changes to his yard to come.

He described this as the Japanese art of mitate, which says to look at life through different lenses and to adapt to one’s surroundings. Mr. Guetzlaff has taken this lesson to heart, repurposing many old items and plants into his garden.

