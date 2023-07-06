Woman claims boyfriend was beating her when she shot and killed him at Warren hotel: Warren PD

WARREN (WWJ) -- An domestic situation between a couple at a Warren hotel ended in fatal gunfire after a woman shot her boyfriend after she claims he was physically assaulting her, police said.

Bill Dwyer, police commissioner for the City of Warren, told WWJ's Brooke Allen that the deadly incident occurred at the Red Roof Inn in the 26000 Dequindre and I-696.

The 911 was made just before 2 a.m. on Thursday by the alleged shooter herself.

"It was advised that it was a domestic dispute and that the girlfriend of the man, she had shot her boyfriend," Dwyer explained. "Upon arrival, they found the black male, a 26-year-old, with gunshot wounds to the upper body. The fire department responded and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene."

During questioning with police, the woman -- identified as a 26-year-old Detroit resident -- told officers that the victim was her boyfriend. The two were arguing when he began hitting and assaulting her, she claimed.

"She then shot him once," Dwyer said. "He stared out of the room and died down the hallway."

Officers at the scene were able to see a handgun and executed a search warrant. The hotel room was searched and the weapon, along with the suspect's vehicle, were seized by police.

The woman was arrested, Dwyer said. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office to decide which charges are warranted.

"She was interviewed and made several admissions during the interview," Dwyer added.

Dwyer said no other details could be released at this time due o the investigation.

Thursday's homicide is the first the City of Warren, which is the third largest city in the state, has had in 2023.