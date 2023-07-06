Obituary: Dennis Allen Hood

Dennis Allen Hood, 65, of Double Springs, passed away July 5, 2023 at his residence.

He was born January 11, 1958 in Chicago Illinois. Everyone that met Dennis loved him and called him dad or pawpaw, so the survivors needed to be a lot more people and children than what is listed.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Sandra Crowes Building, 10 County Road 91 Double Springs, Alabama 35553.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Pauline Hood; children, Kevin (Rita) Beasley, Brian (Amanda) Beasley, and Terry (Heather) Lewis; grandchildren, Brianna (Chris) Froman, Savanna (Justin) Moore, Katie (James) Mason, Ryan Tittle, Loren Tittle (Riley), Dominic Lewis, and Lexis Lewis; great grandchildren, Kylee Neuheisel, Rylee Neuheisel, Kenslee Neuheisel, Rylee Froman, Braxton Neuheisel, Berkley Neuheisel, Briggs Neuheisel, Austin Mueller, Jamyson Watson, Alex Watson, Ashton Walden, Josie Watson, Samuel Tittle, Karson Lee Garcia, Fisher Moore, and Rider Moore; brothers, Ronny (Genevieve)Hood, and Lavaughn (Amanda) Hood; sisters, Diann Sizemore, Lydia Godsey, Lisa Simpson, Malissa (Charles) Elliott, and Renea (Mike) Adair; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Hood, and Tracy Lauderdale; brother-in-law, James Allen Bennett; and his beloved pets, Buddy and Little Bit.

He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Lavaughn Hood; and mother, Dorothy Bell Smith Hood Vickery; stepdad, William “Frog” Vickery; brothers, Danny Hood, Pete Lauderdale; brother-in-law, L.D. Sizemore; father-in-law, James Howard Bennett; mother-in-law, Maxine Bennett; great-grandson, Bryson Walden; and his beloved dogs, Cindy and Samson.