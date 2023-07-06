Open in App
Denver metro home prices steady in June

By DJ Summers,

20 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — People aren’t selling their homes as much in the Denver metro, but that doesn’t mean prices are staying down.

The median closing price of a Denver metro home has been nosing back up after it fell from historic highs last spring, according to the July market report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. The median close price for a detached single-family home was $655,000 in June, the same as in May. The median close price had reached nearly $700,000 last April before dipping just under $600,000 in the winter of 2022.

Denver housing market low on inventory

The lack of available homes is keeping prices higher. Denver’s housing market is simply low on inventory, though not as critically as in 2022. There has been a 23.2% drop in the number of new listings compared to the same period last year. Experts say mortgage golden handcuffs are the cause.

“Why are fewer homeowners choosing to sell?” asked Steve Danyliw, past chair of the DMAR Market Trends Committee. “The primary factor driving this trend is the disparity between sellers’ existing mortgage rates and the prevailing market rates. The difference in monthly payments holds significant importance when defining what’s affordable, and this is prompting some homeowners to wait for lower rates.”

The trend isn’t going to change soon, either. DMAR’s report says it is unlikely that economic conditions will improve enough this year to loosen home sales.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

