Star WR DeAndre Hopkins reveals how long he might play

DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins' next team might be in for a long union with the star wide receiver.

One of the early adopters of Threads, DeAndre Hopkins took to the social media site to say that he doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon.

"I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1k-yard receiver," Hopkins wrote.

He pointed to his stats last season in nine games to suggest he's still capable of putting up monster numbers.

"I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year — one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I'm 37 the way I feel," he continued, ending his message with an eyes emoji.

Hopkins, 31, finished last season with 64 receptions, 717 yards and three touchdowns.

He's searching for his third NFL home after he was released by Arizona earlier this offseason. The five-time Pro Bowler met with the Titans and Patriots and has other potential suitors in the Chiefs and Bills. The Browns, despite a plea from QB Deshaun Watson, are not expected to pursue Hopkins.

Hopkins has six 1,000-yard seasons, his last coming in 2020. He tore his MCL in 2021, forcing him to miss the final seven games of the season. He was then suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy and missed the final two games with a minor knee injury.

Since entering the league in 2013, no one has more receptions than Hopkins (853) and only Julio Jones (11,472 yards) has more receiving yards than Hopkins' 11,298 yards.

He showed no signs of rust upon returning from his long layoff last season. In his first two games back, he had 22 receptions, 262 yards and a touchdown. He'll be a major boost for any offense he finds himself on, both in 2023 and potentially for many years after that.