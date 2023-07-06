Non-Resident Taxpayer meeting scheduled for August

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Non-Resident Taxpayers Committee met with Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra this past spring, ahead of the 10th annual committee meeting that will take place on Aug. 19. Topics of discussion included Channel Drive revitalization and offshore wind projects.

The meeting will start at 10 a.m. at the G. Harold Antrim Elementary School, 401 Niblick St.

“We have a sizable portion in the town, and unfortunately we can’t vote,” said Seth Sloan, Chairman of the Non-Resident Taxpayers Advisory Committee [NRTAC].

A non-resident taxpayer is defined as the owner of a residential or commercial property in the borough who pays property taxes but whose primary residence is outside the borough and is therefore not eligible to vote in local elections under state law. Point Pleasant Beach has approximately 1,500 non-resident taxpayers, representing approximately 45 percent of the town.

The NRTAC meeting, which is open to all residents — year-round as well as part-time — provides a forum for lively discussion of important issues impacting residents of Point Pleasant Beach. All are invited to come and listen to nearly a dozen representatives from all areas of borough government address a wide range of topics.

Before this meeting, the group had a separate meeting with Mayor Kanitra on April, 15.

The meeting started with Mayor Kanitra receiving congratulations from the non-residents committee for his nomination for State Assembly. Despite his mayoral stint coming to an end, he assured the committee that in his last months in office, he would be completing a list of projects he vowed to tackle at the start of his term.

Some of the projects mentioned included renderings for Channel Drive, the inlet and multiple buildings downtown including a boutique hotel, water tower repair and the Coast Guard station project.

“The biggest thing he had was the whale and dolphins. It was the first thing he said at the meeting. I don’t think people realize how big of an issue that is,” said Mr. Sloan. “What is going on in the downtown area is very big, the hotel and all of that. The redevelopment…The state in house drug and alcohol policy, he brought that up. What that’s allowing is that if your kid has a problem and is underage, the police can’t call the parents for certain things…It was a law put in a year ago and the police department at our meeting last year and the year before protested that.”

Although these items were discussed with the current administration, with a new one coming in in the fall, Mayoral Candidate Doug Vitale assured the committee that he does not “foresee anything changing with the group unless the group wants to make changes.” He also mentioned that he was unavailable for last year’s meeting and will also be unavailable to attend this year.

While Mr. Vitale is not currently looking to make any changes, Mayor Kanitra left a list of items to look at upon his entry to the mayoral office.

Some of these items include keeping an eye on the offshore wind projects, pop-up parties, as well as short term rental and trash issues. Mr. Kanitra also suggested the new administration strictly enforce the codes and borough ordinances and apply violations where necessary.

Other topics discussed during the meeting included pedestrian crossing signs, which the mayor said he would check on and fix where necessary, curbing being replaced at Ocean Avenue, the hiring of 90 Point Pleasant Beach police officers for the summer after hiring too few the year before and issues with beach access.

According to Mayor Kanitra, beach access is always allowed. The rules state visitors cannot sit on the beach after 7 p.m. but fishing, walking and surfing is allowed. Access to the beaches should be available at the inlet pavilion and Jenks Pavilion and Maryland Avenue.

Currently, there is no agenda for the meeting or a set list of panelists, but according to Mr. Sloan, Mayor Kanitra and Councilwoman Arlene Testa will be available for questions. Also present should be representatives from the police, first aid and fire departments as well as the Quality of Life Director Kristen O’Rourke, town engineer, local real estate agents, Chamber of Commerce, Golden Gulls and Jenkinson’s Boardwalk.

Any questions regarding the meeting can be sent to ppbnrtac@gmail.com . More information about the organization can be found at pointpleasantbeach.org/board-nract.php. For those interested in joining the committee, emails can be sent to Mr. Sloan at sloan1947@gmail.com .







