Loveland Homestead Museum hosts Impressionist exhibit

BAY HEAD — The Loveland Homestead Museum, run by the Bay Head Historical Society, held an opening for a new exhibit titled “The Impressionists of the Jersey Shore” curated by Roy Pedersen, on Sunday, June 25.

The historical society usually hosts one of these shows every year and this gallery exhibit is the first of the 2023 season.

“Roy Pedersen, who is the curator for it, wrote a book about Impressionist paintings,” said Doris Czarnecki, President of the Bay Head Historical Society . “He has a gallery and some of them are his private collection and some of them are from his gallery, which are for sale.”

Each painting was brought to the museum from both his private collection and gallery housed by Mr. Pedersen from Point Pleasant Beach. Mr. Pedersen published his book “Impressionists of the Jersey Shore” in May of 2013.

The exhibit showcases over 20 impressionist paintings, mostly done in the 18th century, that portray different aspects of the Jersey Shore from sailing and sunbathing to fisheries and landmark buildings. The paintings that were brought in from the private gallery are currently for sale.





For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .