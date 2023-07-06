South Loop Link park over I-670 secures $28.6M from Missouri

Public and private contributions in Kansas City have secured the South Loop Link a substantive financial award from Missouri as part of Gov. Mike Parson’s approval of a $51.8 billion budget for the state’s 2024 fiscal year.

The budget allocates $28.6 million to the Missouri Department of Economic Development to support “the planning, design and construction of a park above an interstate in a city with more than 400,000 inhabitants and located in more than one county.”

That’s a jump from a $20 million award first considered for the four-block urban park in the House; lawmakers in the Senate later reached the higher $28.6 million figure through budget reconciliation.

Missouri’s award brings its contribution to the $200 million South Loop Link project in line with a $28.6 million federal earmark , requested by former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and awarded in December, as well as combined pledges from Kansas City and private donors.

The South Loop Link will occupy 4.6 acres between Wyandotte Street and Grand Boulevard atop a stretch of Interstate 670 dividing Downtown from the Crossroads Arts District. The project is a joint effort among the city, the Downtown Council of Kansas City and the Port Authority of Kansas City.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.