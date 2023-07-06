Open in App
FOX4 News Kansas City

South Loop Link park over I-670 secures $28.6M from Missouri

By Thomas Friestad - Kansas City Business Journal,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tD4K_0nIDORgG00

Public and private contributions in Kansas City have secured the South Loop Link a substantive financial award from Missouri as part of Gov. Mike Parson’s approval of a $51.8 billion budget for the state’s 2024 fiscal year.

The budget allocates $28.6 million to the Missouri Department of Economic Development to support “the planning, design and construction of a park above an interstate in a city with more than 400,000 inhabitants and located in more than one county.”

What’s next for South Loop Park? KC leaders work to finalize funding

That’s a jump from a $20 million award first considered for the four-block urban park in the House; lawmakers in the Senate later reached the higher $28.6 million figure through budget reconciliation.

Missouri’s award brings its contribution to the $200 million South Loop Link project in line with a $28.6 million federal earmark , requested by former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and awarded in December, as well as combined pledges from Kansas City and private donors.

The South Loop Link will occupy 4.6 acres between Wyandotte Street and Grand Boulevard atop a stretch of Interstate 670 dividing Downtown from the Crossroads Arts District. The project is a joint effort among the city, the Downtown Council of Kansas City and the Port Authority of Kansas City.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missouri State newsLocal Missouri State
KC man suffers brain injury while watching Mahomes, Kelce in golf tournament
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
It's not "Climate Change" causing catastrophic flooding, it's an environmentalist war on flood control doing the damage.
Montpelier, VT14 days ago
Man found shot, killed on rural road in Cass County
Lake Annette, MO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect charged after woman killed in stabbing at KCK apartment
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
17-year-old dies in 9-vehicle crash on Metcalf in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS17 hours ago
Raytown police identify man killed in shooting
Raytown, MO3 days ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ15 days ago
Warrant issued after 78-year-old Missouri bank robbery suspect fails to appear
Pleasant Hill, MO1 day ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy