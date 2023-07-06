Open in App
Women's Hockey on The Hockey News

Watch: Stan Kasten Talks New Professional Women's Hockey League

By Ian Kennedy,

20 days ago

Stan Kasten is a key figure in the development and implementation of a new professional women's hockey league in North America. The Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises acquired the PHF after more than a year of working with the PWHPA to launch a new league. Now, with all of the players facing the options of joining the new league, finding a place to play outside North America, or retiring, it's do or die for pro women's hockey.

Kasten, the president and part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers has been tapped by Mark Walter Group to move this new league forward, discusses the future. In this interview with The Hockey News, Kasten discusses league name, expansion, NHL involvement, the fact that the PWHPA had no idea about the PHF acquisition, the loss of spots for women in North America, and much more.

Watch the full video above.

