$1 million jackpot at Sky River Casino gives lucky winner a memorable Fourth of July

A lucky winner struck Fourth of July gold with a $1 million jackpot Tuesday at Sky River Casino in Elk Grove .

The Gold Level Sky River Rewards member cashed in early Tuesday, drawing a natural seven-card heart straight flush while playing face-up pai gow poker, said casino officials, good for a progressive payout of $999,519.

But the unnamed local’s hot hand wasn’t through. A $45,456 “Fortune Bonus” payout on the same hand punched the winner’s ticket to the millionaire’s club.

The blackjack tables provided fireworks of their own on Independence Day, casino officials said. Another Gold Level Sky River Rewards member’s lucky hand won $83,289 after hitting a Triple Diamond Progressive jackpot.

“We are thrilled that two local guests got to celebrate Independence Day with huge jackpots at Sky River Casino this July 4,” said Chris Gibase, Sky River’s president and chief operating officer. “Our lucky local guests had 1.1 million reasons to remember this Fourth of July.”