NBA 2K24 Selects Kobe Bryant as Cover Player

The hype surrounding NBA 2K24 is real, especially after its cover was revealed.

It’s been officially announced that Kobe Bryant will be on the cover of NBA 2K24. This is the fourth time that Bryant has been on the cover of an NBA 2K game.

Bryant played in the NBA for 20 years, competing with the Los Angeles Lakers that entire time. During this time, Bryant won five NBA championships with his teammates. He also was on the All-NBA Team 15 times and the All-Defensive Team 12 times. Throughout his career, Bryant was crowned the Most Valuable Player in 2008 and earned the NBA Finals MVP title twice.

All of Bryant’s accomplishments have made him one of the most decorated and iconic players in NBA history. It’s no surprise to see him on the cover once again. He was previously on 2K10, 2K17, and 2K21.

When is NBA 2K24 Coming Out?

Right now, NBA 2K24 is slated to arrive in September 2023. No exact date has been given.

Where Can You Play NBA 2K24?

There will be two versions of 2K24, allowing it to be played on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S but also older generation consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch.

How Much Does NBA 2K24 Cost

The NBA 2K24 for older consoles will be $59.99 while you’ll have to pay $69.99 for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

If you’re not willing to pay $69.99, you should wait for Black Friday in November or the holidays in December. You’ll most likely encounter some deals on NBA 2K24 around those times.