Fourth of July weekend rain didn’t help Minnesota’s drought conditions

The rain that may have spoiled your plans over the long holiday weekend didn’t do anything to help drought conditions, as the state continues to lack water.

According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor Update, drought conditions throughout the state have gotten worse as of late.

Craig Schmidt, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service, spoke with News Talk 830 WCCO about the current conditions.

“Looking at the long-range, we don’t see anything major that is moving us into a wet pattern over the next few weeks. If anything, it looks fairly benign,” Schmidt said. “We might see more scattered showers.”

Schmidt says not only is the drought making our lawns look bad, but it’s also been another rough year for crops trying to take hold, as there isn’t much relief in sight.

Schmidt also says wetlands, marshes, and rivers are getting low once again, like what was seen last year.

“River levels are starting to get toward low water issues on the Mississippi,” Schmidt said. “Mostly downstream from us, but it’s going to start affecting us soon.”

In the Twin Cities, Schmidt says the eastern half of the metro is considered to be in severe drought while the western half is more moderate.