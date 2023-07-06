Open in App
FastBreak on FanNation

Miami Heat Officially Announce Trade With OKC Thunder

By Ben Stinar,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FR1n9_0nIDNpdN00

Victor Oladipo was once among the best shooting guards in the NBA when he played for the Indiana Pacers.

However, injuries , unfortunately, derailed his prime, but he has turned himself into a solid role player over the previous few seasons.

That said, Oladipo had his 2023 season come to an end due to another injury and was unable to play in the NBA Playoffs.

On Thursday, the Heat officially announced that the two-time NBA All-Star had been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Via The Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have acquired a trade exception from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Victor Oladipo and second round picks in 2029 and 2030."

Oladipo finished this past year with averages of 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 42 regular season games.

In addition to the Heat and Pacers, Oladipo has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic (and Thunder).

His career averages are 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 504 regular season games (he has also played in 33 NBA Playoff games).

Last year, the Thunder were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-42 record.

They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in their first play-in tournament game but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second, so they have missed the NBA Playoffs for three straight seasons.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Release A Player
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Make A Roster Move
San Antonio, TX5 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers Announce Two Roster Moves
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets Inspirational Video
Milwaukee, WI7 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks Officially Sign Recent Milwaukee Bucks Player
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN14 days ago
NY Billionaire is Buying Property in Specific Areas of Florida Believing Wealthy New Yorkers Will Continue to Move There
New York City, NY5 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY20 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV18 days ago
Chicago Bulls Officially Sign Intriguing Player
Chicago, IL1 day ago
A New Start: Chicago Migrants Being Given Rental Assistance, Leaving Shelters, Finding New Homes but Challenges Remain
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Tragic but Preventable Fatality in Florida: The Outcome of a Toddler Driving a Golf Cart
Fort Myers, FL8 days ago
BREAKING: Recent OKC Thunder Player Reportedly Signs With Wizards
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy