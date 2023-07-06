Miami Heat Officially Announce Trade With OKC Thunder

Victor Oladipo was once among the best shooting guards in the NBA when he played for the Indiana Pacers.

However, injuries , unfortunately, derailed his prime, but he has turned himself into a solid role player over the previous few seasons.

That said, Oladipo had his 2023 season come to an end due to another injury and was unable to play in the NBA Playoffs.

On Thursday, the Heat officially announced that the two-time NBA All-Star had been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Via The Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have acquired a trade exception from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Victor Oladipo and second round picks in 2029 and 2030."

Oladipo finished this past year with averages of 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 42 regular season games.

In addition to the Heat and Pacers, Oladipo has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic (and Thunder).

His career averages are 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 504 regular season games (he has also played in 33 NBA Playoff games).

Last year, the Thunder were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-42 record.

They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in their first play-in tournament game but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second, so they have missed the NBA Playoffs for three straight seasons.