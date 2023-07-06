Deschutes County awards $1.49 million paving contract after potholes emerge on Butler Market Road

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners approved a $1.49 million contract Wednesday to pave Butler Market Road sooner than expected, due to potholes that have emerged on the stretch between Hamehook Road and Powell Butte Highway.

This year's extended round of freeze-thaw cycles is to blame for the damage seen there and on other roadways, Assistant Road Department Director Cody Smith told commissioners.

According to Paul Neiswonger, project supervisor of the Transportation and Mobility department, the large temperature swings cause the asphalt to expand and contract. That can cause potholes or what's called a road delamination.

"Delam" is when a few layers of asphalt are worn away.

High Desert Aggregate and Paving was awarded the contract, as the lowest of two bids received. The asphalt pavement rehab with overlay and inlay also will take place on a stretch of Dickey Road.

Smith said other roads around the county will also need paving sooner than expected, due to the rough winter impacts.

The city of Bend also earmarked $3-million dollars for a street preservation project earlier this year.

15th Street, Bear Creek, Reed Market, Pine Brook, and O.B. Reilly Road were impacted for months. Those paving projects will be done next week.

Manager of the cities Transportation and Mobility projects, Paul Neiswonger said if drivers see more potholes, report them to the city website or call 541-317-3000.

