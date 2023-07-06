Open in App
Jersey Shore’s Sammi Returns (!) in New Family Vacation Trailer — Watch

By Dave Nemetz,

20 days ago


Yeah, buddy — now this is what we call a true family reunion.

Jersey Shore alum Sammi Giancola, aka “Sammi Sweetheart,” is returning to the MTV reality franchise for the first time in more than a decade, joining her former housemates on the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation , a new trailer reveals. In the trailer — which you can watch above — the rest of the cast declares how “shook” they are by Sam’s surprise arrival, and as she gets acclimated, Vinny declares: “This is going good, I guess?” Sammi gets caught up quickly, meeting the “Sammi” blow-up doll the guys replaced her with and receiving a blanket with Snooki and JWoww’s iconic “note” to her printed on it. Plus, everyone holds their breath when Ronnie walks in…

Sammi was one of the eight original cast members when Jersey Shore debuted on MTV in 2009, becoming a worldwide phenomenon. Sammi’s time on the show was best known for her infamously volatile relationship with castmate Ronnie, with their vicious screaming matches becoming a staple of the show’s original six-season run. When that run ended in 2012, Sammi stepped away from all things Shore , announcing in 2018 that she would not return for follow-up series Family Vacation because she was “focusing on my businesses and relationship” and avoiding “potentially toxic relationships.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation — with Sammi Sweetheart back in the fold — returns Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8/7c on MTV. Is Sammi’s return enough to get you to tune in? Press PLAY above to watch the trailer, and then hit the comments below to share your thoughts.

