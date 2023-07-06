Open in App
TVLine

Grant Gustin and Lucy Hale Find Surprise Puppy Love in Freevee Movie Trailer — Plus, Get Release Date

By Vlada Gelman,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01oVKP_0nIDMqcj00

Lady and the Tramp are getting some competition from Grant Gustin and Lucy Hale’s doggies in the trailer for the Freevee original movie Puppy Love .

Premiering Friday, Aug. 18 on Amazon’s ad-supported streaming platform, the flick centers on wild-child Nicole ( Pretty Little Liars vet Hale) and the socially anxious Max ( The Flash alum Gustin). “After a disastrous first date, Nicole and Max vow to lose each other’s numbers until they learn that their dogs have found a love match, and now puppies are on the way,” according to the official logline. “The hilariously mismatched Nicole and Max are forced to become responsible co-parents, but may end up finding love themselves.” Jane Seymour ( Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman ), Michael Hitchcock ( Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ) and Nore Davis (Dickinson) co-star.

In the above trailer, Max is appalled when Nicole’s dog, named Channing Tatum, well, bones his pup, leading the two animal parents to go their separate ways in a huff of anger. “What are you whining about? At least you got laid,” Nicole remarks as Channing Tatum makes a dismayed sound.

But after the pregnancy bombshell, Nicole and Max agree to let their dogs spend time together until the birth. Along the way, Nicole invades Max’s carefully organized space and catches him in the nude in the bathroom (“Not bad,” she saucily notes), while Max admits that he’s met a girl who doesn’t care about his issues. Oh, and they adorably teach their pups to recreate the iconic Lady and the Tramp spaghetti scene!

In addition to streaming on Freevee, Puppy Love will be available to rent or own digitally on day of release. Press PLAY above to watch the trailer and check out the key art below, then hit the comments to let us know if you’ll be tuning in!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pTzYv_0nIDMqcj00

