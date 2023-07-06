Over 3,000 traffic citations issued across New Mexico in latest initiative

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police participated in the Combined Accident Reduction Effort that took place across New Mexico between June 30 through July 4, 2023. The goal of the traffic initiative was to increase motorist safety and reduce the number of crashes through increased law enforcement presence.

The operation resulted in over 3,000 citations. 30 drunk drivers were arrested statewide and officers investigated 67 crashes, with six of those crashes being fatal.

During the operation, the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau issued 293 commercial vehicle citations. They also conducted over 1,300 commercial vehicle inspections.

