Open in App
KRQE News 13

Over 3,000 traffic citations issued across New Mexico in latest initiative

By Isaac Cruz,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqIp7_0nIDMbd400

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police participated in the Combined Accident Reduction Effort that took place across New Mexico between June 30 through July 4, 2023. The goal of the traffic initiative was to increase motorist safety and reduce the number of crashes through increased law enforcement presence.

Who has the best pizza in New Mexico?

The operation resulted in over 3,000 citations. 30 drunk drivers were arrested statewide and officers investigated 67 crashes, with six of those crashes being fatal.

During the operation, the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau issued 293 commercial vehicle citations. They also conducted over 1,300 commercial vehicle inspections.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
It's not "Climate Change" causing catastrophic flooding, it's an environmentalist war on flood control doing the damage.
Montpelier, VT14 days ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ15 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy